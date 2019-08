PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Hitch the loggerhead sea turtle is once again swimming in the Gulf of Mexico.

Hitch was rescued from the M.B. Miller County Pier May 19 and was taken to the Gulf World Marine Institute (GWMI). He had multiple hooks in his esophagus and intestines.

After surgery for the esophageal hook and the intestinal hooks passed, GWMI rehabbed him and released him into the Gulf Thursday.