Gulf waters remain closed to swimmers

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public that double red flags remain posted on Bay County beaches, meaning the Gulf waters are still closed to swimmers.

In a Facebook post sent out Tuesday morning BCSO advises “those that enter the water after a warning can be arrested”.

Deputies will continue to evaluate conditions as the day progresses, and while they want you to enjoy our beautiful beaches, they are working hard to make sure you go home safe at the end of the day.