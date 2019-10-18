LIVE NOW /
Gulf system strengthens, impacts expected throughout the panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft found potential tropical cyclone 16 to be strengthening.

The system currently has sustained winds at 60 mph and is expected to become Tropical Storm Nestor by Friday night.

A tropical storm warning is still in effect throughout northwest Florida.

The panhandle can expect two to four inches of rain through Saturday evening. Isolated spots may see five to six inches of rain.

Other impacts include a storm surge of two to five feet, increased risk for rip currents, winds at 20-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, beach erosion and the potential for an isolated tornado.

The system will reach the panhandle by Friday evening and the moisture will be shifted north of our area by late Saturday afternoon.

The News 13 First Alert Weather team will continue to monitor the development of this system.

