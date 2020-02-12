Gulf Power to use drones throughout the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–If you see a drone flying above your home, there’s no need to worry. Gulf Power will soon be using drones ahead of storm season to assess their equipment and to keep the community safe.

“We’re gonna be assessing our lines in neighborhoods to inspect them for any possible damages and equipment failures,” said Gordon Paulus, the spokesperson for Gulf Power.



Between February 24th and June 1st (the start of storm season), Gulf Power will be using drones to identify areas of concern before power outages can occur.



“What they’ll do is they’ll come down the line and they’ll fly the drones and they’ll be taking pictures, regular camera photos and then infrared photos,” Paulus said.



The infrared lasers allow them to see what’s happening inside the power poles. Gulf Power says it’s all a part of their storm hardening efforts as they will be converting many poles from wood to concrete.



“It’s gonna be safer, it’s gonna be more efficient, and it’s gonna reduce the number of outages, which is good reliability for all customers,” Paulus said.



Typically, power crews have to drive from pole to pole. Now, the drones allow them to see the poles up close from far away.



“It will point out potential problems that you don’t see by the naked eye,” Paulus said.



Customers in areas where drones will be used will be notified ahead of time by phone.



“Our contractors are gonna have Gulf Power contractor signs on their vehicles, on their equipment, and on their badges,” Paulus said.



Gulf Power will only be using the drones on weekdays and not during rain or fog. Once storm season is over, they will continue to use the drones for maintenance work throughout the year.