Gulf Power sends crews to storm-damaged Alabama

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Power sent crews and other resources to help Alabama Power Tuesday to restore power following the severe weather over the weekend. As of Monday night, more than 50,000 Alabama Power customers remain without power.

“This will be a new challenge to assist other utilities during a pandemic, but we understand how difficult it is to be without power and the importance of electricity to provide comfort for those at home and to help communities get back up and running,” said Gulf Power President Marlene Santos. “During these unprecedented times, our team will take all possible measures to keep our crews and communities safe and well while we restore power.”

To follow safety guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic, crews will be split into two separate teams that will work independently of each other. The teams will be self-sufficient and will focus on recommended safety measures, including social distancing, hygiene and wearing masks. Newly installed signs on trucks remind the public to honor the 6 feet social distancing requirements that help keep the crews safe while they work, officials wrote in a news release.

Nearly 70 Gulf Power lineworkers and support personnel will head north to the Birmingham area to help restore power to those impacted by this weekend’s strong storm system. Joining crews on the road for the first time will be Gulf Power’s new community response vehicle, which will serve as a mobile command post to help the teams restore power.

The storm system with high winds moved through Northwest Florida late Sunday night through the early Monday morning, impacting Gulf Power customers. Gulf Power crews worked through the night and early morning hours restoring power to about 11,000 customers who lost service due to the storm system. With Gulf Power customers all restored by 8 a.m. on Monday, crews were available to assist Alabama Power, whose area experienced tornadic activity with the straight line of storms.

“Alabama Power helped us after Hurricane Michael in 2018 and we’re ready to assist their team to get the power on for their customers safely and as quickly as possible,” Santos said.

Preparation and safety tips to ensure you and your family are prepared for severe weather are available at GulfPower.com/Storm.