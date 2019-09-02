Gulf Power sends crews to help out on East Coast

PENSACOLA, Fla (WMBB)– When Hurricane Michael knocked out power across the Panhandle, Gulf Power crews and linemen from around the country quickly converged on the area to restore power.



Tonight, Gulf power crews are on their way to help those in Hurricane Dorian’s path.



Crews were deployed Monday morning to assist their sister company, Florida Power and Light.



About 100 Gulf Power line workers and support personnel are making the trip from Pensacola to the east coast. Even if Dorian doesn’t directly hit Florida, winds and feeder bands could cause flooding and damage.



Sarah Gatewood, Communications Manager for Gulf Power, says crews will be ready to assist with whatever they need.



“We have customer service agents that have been trained and will be helping out the FPL customer service team, taking calls from their customers. We also have people going to staff their staging sites. We have people helping staff local emergency operation centers so we’re helping out in everyway that we can,” Gatewood said.



Gatewood says Gulf Power is honored to help out FPL after all they did for them in the days following Hurricane Michael.



“FPL along with so many others came and helped out after Hurricane Michael in our time of need so we are so glad to be able to repay that favor and help them out once Hurricane Dorian has passed and get their customers power back on so they can get their lives back to normal,” Gatewood said.



Gulf Power urges customers to alway be prepared. They say Dorian should serve as a reminder that we are reaching the peak of hurricane season and it’s always good to have a plan.