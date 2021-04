PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As of 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Gulf Power reported 7,989 customers are without power in Bay County.

Gulf Power also reported 368 customers in Walton County and 19 customers in Washington County with power outages as of 1:30 p.m.

According to Gulf Power’s website, they are aware of the power outages and are assigning specialists to the issues as soon as possible.

Gulf Power outage map of Panama City, Fla. as of 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

View the most up-to-date Gulf Power outage map here.