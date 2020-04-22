Gulf Power opens its first solar plant in Jackson County

JACOB CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–The panhandle is on its way to a cleaner future. Gulf Power opened its first-ever owned and operated solar facility in Jacob City in Jackson County. Gulf Power says the new center is bringing them closer to making Northwest Florida a leader in cleaner energy.

Last spring, Gulf Power began construction on the Blue Indigo Solar Energy Center. One year later, and the center is already harvesting emissions-free energy for customers across the panhandle.

“Solar energy is a big part of our plan for cleaner energy for Northwest Florida. It’s just one piece of our plan for Gulf Power ushering in a cleaner future for our customers,” said Kimberly Blair, Gulf Power’s spokesperson.

The Blue Indigo Solar Energy Center sits on more than 600 acres of former agricultural land.

“Instead of planting you know cotton or soybeans, we’re planting solar panels,” Blair said.

The center is made up of 300,000 solar panels that will turn the sun’s rays into renewable energy while leaving behind no pollution in the process.

“Each one of these solar centers and of course the Blue Indigo center is equivalent to taking 26,000 cars off the road,” Blair said.

The facility will help power more than 15,000 homes. The site is also completely unmanned; requiring no maintenance from the county or local municipalities.

“It’s monitored from a different site. So there will be a very limited amount of vehicle traffic or cars and people on the site,” Blair said.

Gulf Power says this is just the beginning of a cleaner future. They’re in the process of developing three more sites with more to come.