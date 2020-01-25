Gulf Power and BBB warn against new phone scam

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Better Business Bureau has a warning for Gulf Power customers, be on the lookout for scammers.

The BBB says consumers are reporting scam phone calls are coming up on caller I.D. as Gulf Power’s actual customer service number.

When you answer, a recorded message informs you that your power will be shut off in 30 minutes unless you call a number.

Gulf Power says employees will never call a customer at home seeking any personal information, including credit card numbers, Gulf Power representatives will never ask a customer for money when they visit a residence, and all Gulf Power representatives carry badges with picture identification that includes the employee’s name and the company’s name and logo.

If you feel like you’ve been a victim of this or any other scam, contact the Better Business Bureau.

