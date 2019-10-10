Gulf District Schools superintendent reflects on Hurricane Michael Anniversary

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Jim Norton, superintendent of Gulf District Schools, had a six foot wave hit his home during Hurricane Michael.

Norton visited News 13 This Morning to talk about his experience during and after the storm, both personally and as superintendent. He said there was pressure to reopen schools, but it ended up being the best choice.

“The schools and the churches are the backbones of our community. Without them, I don’t know where we’d be,” Norton said.

