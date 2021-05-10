Wewa student arrested over bomb threat

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Wewahitchka High School around 1:00 pm on Monday, May 10th after the school resource deputy was alerted about a written bomb threat.

The threat was written in the boys bathroom and led to the evacuation and and dismissal of students and staff for the day.

After the Bay County Sheriff’s Office K-9 searched the campus, no explosive devices were located.

Investigators said 17-year-old Simeon Jonathan Cain admitted to writing the threat saying he was dared to do it.

Cain is currently being held and awaiting first appearance at the Bay Regional Juvenile Detention Center on one count of Threatening to Discharge and Destructive Device, a 2nd Degree Felony. As well as one count of Interference with School Administration Functions, a 2nd Degree Misdemeanor.