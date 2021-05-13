Port in St. Joe to have first ship set sail in over 20 years

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Port St. Joe is taking strides toward the future.

The Twin Rivers Port has officially opened for business and will have a ship setting sail for the first time in 20 years.

For the past two and a half years, Owners of the Twin Rivers Company, Ashley and Clay Crosby, have been developing the port for international imports and exports.

“It’s kind of trending to be a tourist town, it will allow for a little bit of industry to come in and do what we do best,” said Clay Crosby.

Now a large shipment of wood biomass will be leaving for the first time in 20 years and headed for Honduras.

“The community is a buzz, after 20 years of no shipment, no port open we now have a port open for international trade,” said Gulf County Economic Coalition Director, Jim Mcknight.

Organizers with the shipment say this is not only great for the local community, but also those looking for employment.

“Not only does it give us renewable energy, and good clean air. But also provides a huge amount of economic development and economic growth because it provides so many jobs. We have loggers out in the field, truck drivers, all of our workers that are on sight on the port and on the ship. So we really do have a huge economic impact,” said Co-Owner Ashley Crosby.

Using down timber as a renewable energy source will help for generations to come. “The woody biomass waste from hurricane debris clean up rather than it going to landfills as a cost and potential fire hazard. Were actually cleaning and reprocessing, utilizing that as a product to be exported,” said Clay Crosby.

The ship itself is predicted to set sail on Friday afternoon.