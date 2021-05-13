Port in St. Joe to have first ship set sail in over 20 years

Gulf County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Port St. Joe is taking strides toward the future.

The Twin Rivers Port has officially opened for business and will have a ship setting sail for the first time in 20 years.

For the past two and a half years, Owners of the Twin Rivers Company, Ashley and Clay Crosby, have been developing the port for international imports and exports.

“It’s kind of trending to be a tourist town, it will allow for a little bit of industry to come in and do what we do best,” said Clay Crosby.

Now a large shipment of wood biomass will be leaving for the first time in 20 years and headed for Honduras.

“The community is a buzz, after 20 years of no shipment, no port open we now have a port open for international trade,” said Gulf County Economic Coalition Director, Jim Mcknight.

Organizers with the shipment say this is not only great for the local community, but also those looking for employment.

“Not only does it give us renewable energy, and good clean air. But also provides a huge amount of economic development and economic growth because it provides so many jobs. We have loggers out in the field, truck drivers, all of our workers that are on sight on the port and on the ship. So we really do have a huge economic impact,” said Co-Owner Ashley Crosby.

Using down timber as a renewable energy source will help for generations to come. “The woody biomass waste from hurricane debris clean up rather than it going to landfills as a cost and potential fire hazard. Were actually cleaning and reprocessing, utilizing that as a product to be exported,” said Clay Crosby.

The ship itself is predicted to set sail on Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Fallen law enforcement officers are honored at PCPD memorial service

Buddy Check 13: Amy Hoyt sits down with breast cancer survivor

Hummer with four containers of gasoline bursts into flames right after filling up at Homosassa gas station

Gulf Coast State College instructors give sneak peak to summer youth STEM camps

President Biden speaks after CDC says fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors

CDC eases up guidance on indoor mask-wearing

More Local News

Don't Miss