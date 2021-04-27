Bayou Bash set to kick off in Port St. Joe this weekend

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB)– Mullet tossers and anglers of all ages! If you love to catch some trout and flounder, you can show off your skills at Salinas Park Bayside for the 2021 Bayou Bash, happening May 1st.

The Swivel Sisters Women’s Fishing Club will hold the inshore fishing tournament, which starts Friday, April 30th, with the Captain’s Dinner, or low country boil, at 6 p.m. ET. Registration and raffle ticket sales will be held at that time as well. The event is $60 for adults and $30 for children.

The Bayou Bash Tournament is not new to the Forgotten Coast but is new to the Swivel Sisters. The Swivel Sisters Women’s Fishing Club took over this tournament 3 years ago.

Fishing starts the next day at 6 a.m. ET, from anywhere along the Forgotten Coast, and the weigh-in will follow during the afternoon. The payout categories are Red Fish, Spotted Trout, Flounder, Inshore Slam, and for the Mystery Fish. You must be in line at 6 p.m. ET to weigh in your catches!

Money raised from the weekend’s festivities will go toward a scholarship for a Gulf County student pursuing an education in a water-related field.

Find out more about the Bayou Bash by watching the segment above from News 13 This Morning and visit Bayou Bash on Facebook.