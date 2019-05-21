News

Gulf County wildfire now at 200 acres 75 percent contained

Posted: May 21, 2019 02:15 PM EDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 02:15 PM EDT

The Indian Pass Wildfire in Gulf County is about 200 acres and 75% contained, the Florida Forest Service wrote in a news release.

 

The fire broke out Monday afternoon.

 

"Forest Service firefighters are continuing to improve the fire lines while a Florida Forest Service Helicopter uses a bambi bucket to drop water on the hot spots," officials added.

 

There is currently 5 heavy dozers, 4 medium tractor plow units, 1 Florida Forest Service engine and 2 supervisors on scene as officials continue to monitor the blaze. 

