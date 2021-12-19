Gulf County Sheriff’s Office toy drive to benefit 250 kids

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands of dollars worth of toy donations are lining the halls of the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office after what they said has been their biggest toy drive yet.

Gulf County Sheriff, Mike Harrison, told our media partner, the Port St. Joe Star, this is the largest toy drive the sheriff’s office has ever put on in the 10 years he’s been in office.

This year, the drive will give toys to 250 Gulf County kids in need.

Sheriff Harrison said he was almost certain there would be a surplus of donated toys which won’t go to waste.

Thanks to the generosity of Gulf County donors, he expects to be able to send a large number of donations to Kentucky, Tennessee and other area affected by the deadly tornadoes that swept across the Midwest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Local family holds yard sale to help fire survivor

Panhandle weather 12-18-2021

Fort Walton Beach woman facing multiple charges after multi-county chase

Bay County Sheriff's Office announces arrest in Laguna Beach homicide investigation

Car crashes into David Scott Fine Jewelry

Panama City Jaycees and Defenders Motorcycle Club drop off Christmas gifts for kids

More Local News

Don't Miss