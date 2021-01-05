Gulf County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man on Apalachicola River

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A search and rescue effort is underway for a missing adult on the Apalachicola River.

The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 4:30 p.m. Monday. The subject was on his houseboat when he noticed this boat became untied and floated away. He jumped into the river to retrieve the boat, but did not return. The boat was recovered.

The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife, Wewahitchka Search and Rescue, and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Air Unit are actively searching an area near Battle Bend along the river.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 277-1115.