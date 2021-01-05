Gulf County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man on Apalachicola River

News
Posted: / Updated:

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A search and rescue effort is underway for a missing adult on the Apalachicola River.

The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 4:30 p.m. Monday. The subject was on his houseboat when he noticed this boat became untied and floated away. He jumped into the river to retrieve the boat, but did not return. The boat was recovered.

The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife, Wewahitchka Search and Rescue, and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Air Unit are actively searching an area near Battle Bend along the river.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 277-1115.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

New COVID strain comes as no surprise to Bay County health care workers

First Grade

Final days for Spring 2021 registration at GCSC

Cape San Blas residents dive into 2021 with their long-standing Polar Plunge tradition

PAWS gets anonymous donation

Portion of Frank Brown Park's trail line closing temporarily

More Local News

Don't Miss