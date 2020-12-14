Gulf County schools to close early over coronavirus concerns

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf County Schools will shut down a little early this week because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Gulf Superintendent Jim Norton.

You can read his full statement below:

“We are blessed to be reaching the end of our first semester and I am grateful to all those who worked so hard to make it possible.

However, COVID remains a reality. We have made the decision to close schools for the Christmas holidays a little early in order to give anyone who may have tested positive the opportunity to recuperate and to give families a little down time prior to Christmas.

School will dismiss midday this Wednesday, December 16 and there will be no school on Thursday, December 17 or Friday, December 18. We hope this will add a little more relaxation to what we pray is a restful holiday season.

I wish you all a blessed and Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

See you all when we return in January.”