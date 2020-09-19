Gulf County residents near the Apalachicola River need to prepare for the worst

GULF COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Residents in northern areas around Gulf County are told flooding is to come over the next few days due to Hurricane Sally, and they need to be prepared.

Low-lying areas within Wewahitchka, like Lake Grove Road, are anticipating rivers to flood into their roadways.

Residents within the Wewahitchka area are they have not seen the end to Hurricane Sally’s impact. Flooding will persist over the next few days.

“Hopefully by now, residents are making those preparations,” said Chris Buchanan the Chief Deputy Gulf County Sheriff’s Office.

Buchanan said the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents to be prepared to see the worst over the next few days.

“Our deputies are patrolling the areas and monitoring roadways,” Buchanan said.

This will be the second flood Lake Grove residents, adjacent to the Apalachicola River, will see this year.

“All those areas,” said Buchanan. “We intend to have, or we plan to have a plan to expect the impact.”

In the past, Buchanan said the Apalachicola river overflows when it takes on too much water from others flowing into it.

“This water is going to continue to head south and impact the areas south of Wewa of course, Dalkeith, Willis Landing, and the Howard Creek area.”

At the end of the Apalachicola River, ramps leading onto docks are submerged into the water and the river is already at 23 feet, which is above usual.

This water is not going to stop anytime soon, it is going to keep rising. Residents in this area are told to prepare for the worst and have that food supply for at least seven days.