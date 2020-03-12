Gulf County flooding is the worst since 1998, according to residents

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — In Gulf County, residents say the area is experiencing the worst flooding they’ve seen in more than 20 years.

Over a dozen roads are completely underwater as rain in Georgia last week caused the Chipola and Apalachicola rivers to overflow.

“We’ve got houses underwater, we’ve got roads underwater,” said Bobby Knee, a volunteer with Wewahitchka Search and Rescue.

He drives a specialized vehicle through the flooding, as it’s the only vehicle allowed in the water, which is at least three feet deep in some places, since it’s the only vehicle tall enough to not get stuck.

“It’s so deep in there, a regular truck or four wheel drive or a car won’t make it,” said Knee. “This is our transportation right now getting people in and out.”

Resident, June Gore, lives on Lakegrove Road; she said this is the worst flooding she’s seen since 1998.

“I hope it goes down,” said Gore. “I have to have surgery Monday and search and rescue came and got me out for pre-op.”

Gulf County Emergency Management has stationed a checkpoint at Lakegrove Road and Canning Drive to direct traffic and prevent people from getting stuck down the road. As the water recedes, they’re warning residents to continue using caution. 

“We’re going to have issues with mosquitos, and as long as these temperatures stay warm, we’re going to have to watch out for snakes,” said Ben Guthrie, the Emergency Management and 911 Coordinator for Gulf County. 

He said they will be talking with the Health Department on Thursday to discuss what residents should be doing to stay safe as the water recedes. 

For the latest updates from the Gulf County Emergency Operations Center, click here. 

