Gulf County deputy cleared after shooting, killing suspect

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A deputy under review for shooting and killing a Tennessee man, following a pursuit by law enforcement, has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been investigating the incident since March 24th, when the deputy shot and killed 46-year-old Joseph D. Durman, of Kingsport, TN. The report says officers with Mexico Beach Police and Port. St. Joe Police, as well as a Gulf County Sheriff’s Deputy, responded to a pursuit on Highway 98 in Bay County that ended in Gulf County.

Joseph D. Durman, 46, of Kingsport, TN

The Gulf County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop the vehicle once the suspect entered Gulf County, and turned onto Avenue A in Port St. Joe, by using a pit maneuver.

The deputy, along with officers with the Mexico Beach Police Department and the Port St. Joe Police Department, reported Durman pointed a handgun at the deputy when he exited the passenger side of the vehicle, and ignored commands from the officers to drop the weapon.

The deputy fired his weapon, hitting Durman five times. He died as a result of his injuries.

FDLE investigators found a black battery pack under Durman’s body, which is believed to be the object pointed at officers as if it were a gun.

Toxicology reports show Durman was driving with a blood alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit, along with methamphetamine and other illegal drugs in his system.