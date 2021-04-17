Gulf County continues beach re-nourishment effort post-storm

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf County is continuing its recovery post-Hurricane Michael, with many beach re-nourishment projects underway.

Cape San Blas has been undergoing their beach re-nourishment project for nearly nine weeks now and is more than halfway through the process.

Gulf County is moving 77,000 cubic feet of sand from Honeyville to the Cape San Blas beaches in an effort to better protect the houses and other infrastructure.

This is the first step of the four-step FEMA Emergency Project going on. The next step is to replace sand at all of the beach locations within Gulf County.

“We have our FEMA Emergency Project, that will kick off after this one wraps up. And that will put about 300 thousand cubic yards of sand on the other beaches in Gulf County. So we’re excited about that one as well.” said Gulf County Engineer Clay Smallwood.

County officials said they hope these improvements give back a sense of normalcy to residents.