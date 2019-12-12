Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System hosts town hall

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–Veterans in Panama City Beach had an opportunity Wednesday night to discuss their experience with the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System. They are an organization that serves 60,000 veterans along the Gulf Coast.



The town hall style like meeting was held at the Panama City Beach VA Clinic and was hosted by Executive Director Bryan Matthews.



Attendees got to ask questions, give feedback, and listen to the concerns of others when it comes to their health care.



Those specialized in dealing with health care for veterans were on site to answer questions and set up future meetings with those in need.



“We as a health care system want to have transparency for the veterans that serve the country. We want to take their take on it and we want to make sure that they’re receiving the health care that they need. And we are trying to get a feedback from them and try to help them with their healthcare,” said Dr. Benita Amin, the Chief Medical Officer at the Panama City Community Based Outpatient Clinic.



Dr. Amin says they like to host the town hall meetings every few months because the needs of those they serve are changing constantly.