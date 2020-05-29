Gulf Coast State offers drone pilot bootcamp

News
Posted: / Updated:

Gulf Coast State College is offering a 15-week intensive drone pilot boot camp, in partnership with the Unmanned Safety Institute.

Participants can receive up to eight industry credits and cover 16 credit hours of the total 60 credit hours required for the college’s Unmanned Vehicle System Associative Sciences degree.

“The coursework will basically start off with your safety certifications and go through everything dealing with the aerial systems and will progress to where they will actually get into their ground school and actually get some flight time with the drones,” Melanie Boyd, Gulf Coast State Business and Technology division chair, said.

The course will be taught online.

The first cohort begins on June 15 with registration extending through the start date. Priority will be given to those currently enlisted or exiting the military and their spouses.

Scholarships and financial aid are available.

For more information, visit www.unmannedsafetyinstitute.org/uas-bootcamp.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Protest in downtown Columbus broken up after demonstrators breach Ohio Statehouse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protest in downtown Columbus broken up after demonstrators breach Ohio Statehouse"

Protesters break in to Ohio Statehouse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protesters break in to Ohio Statehouse"

Police brutality protests

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police brutality protests"

Protests in Columbus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protests in Columbus"

Protest at 11:15 in Columbus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protest at 11:15 in Columbus"

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman: Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in custody, faces murder, manslaughter charges

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman: Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in custody, faces murder, manslaughter charges"
More Local News