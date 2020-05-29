Gulf Coast State offers drone pilot bootcamp

Gulf Coast State College is offering a 15-week intensive drone pilot boot camp, in partnership with the Unmanned Safety Institute.

Participants can receive up to eight industry credits and cover 16 credit hours of the total 60 credit hours required for the college’s Unmanned Vehicle System Associative Sciences degree.

“The coursework will basically start off with your safety certifications and go through everything dealing with the aerial systems and will progress to where they will actually get into their ground school and actually get some flight time with the drones,” Melanie Boyd, Gulf Coast State Business and Technology division chair, said.

The course will be taught online.

The first cohort begins on June 15 with registration extending through the start date. Priority will be given to those currently enlisted or exiting the military and their spouses.

Scholarships and financial aid are available.

For more information, visit www.unmannedsafetyinstitute.org/uas-bootcamp.