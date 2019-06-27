Gulf Coast State College tuition will not increase

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — The Gulf Coast State College Board of Trustees voted to pass their budget for the upcoming year, and it brings some good news for students; tuition will not increase.

The budget passed unanimously. This will be the eighth year in a row that tuition has not gone up.

GCSC’s President, Dr. John Holdnak, says the college’s tuition is the lowest in the entire state of Florida. While that may be music to students’ ears, President Holdnak says it hasn’t been easy.

“It’s getting a little bit harder every year to keep moving forward with the college’s operations,” he said. “But it’s just not right to ask the students in this area right now to pay more for their education when they’re trying to rebuild their houses and rebuild their lives.”

President Holdnak said that they will continue to keep tuition from going up for as long as they can, and that the college has been steadfast in asking for help from the legislature.