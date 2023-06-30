PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College has a new president.

The Board of Trustees selected Glen McDonald as the leader of the institution. For the past five years, McDonald has served the college as the vice president of strategic initiatives and economic development.

He came to the college from Applied Research Associates where he worked as a vice president.

“My overall goal will be to grow the college in every sense and aspect,” McDonald wrote in his application to be the college’s president. “I plan to work with the faculty and staff to reorganize the college to be more effective and efficient, push important decisions to the most effective levels, reduce our policy and procedures to a few pages where applicable, promote and empower more of our employees to get out into our community at all levels.”

He added that he had been with the college through Hurricane Michael and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I fully realize what our faculty, staff, and community have endured over the last five years,” he wrote. “I believe it is time to charge a new future together, and now is a good time to begin.”