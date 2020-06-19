Gulf Coast State College reopens in person classes for summer session

After months of virtual learning, students and staff at Gulf Coast State College can finally go back to the classroom.

However, the college will not be going right back to normal.

In order to avoid the spread of COVID-19 – Gulf Coast State staff say they will be taking many precautions.

“Our students are wanting to come back. They miss it,” said Katie McCurdy, the Executive Director of Community Engagement. “They miss being around their peers. They miss the social interaction.”

Gulf Coast will be following all the guidelines provided by the CDC. This includes putting up plexiglass in high trafficked areas, requiring students and staff to wear masks while in campus buildings and disinfecting all classrooms throughout the day..

“They have a covid fogger that goes in and fogs the rooms and that pretty much kills any germs on the surface of those rooms,” said McCurdy.

For the summer session, the college is limiting the face to face classes to lab practices or clinicals necessary for students to move forward with their education.

They want the students to know they are here to support them with anything they need – all they have to do is make an appointment.

“We’re here to help you and make it safe and clean,” said Thelma Green, the Supervisor of Facility Management. “If you help us keep it safe and clean by wearing your protective gear it will be a good day at gulf coast state college.”

Some differences that students should expect to see inside the classroom are that the college will be limiting all classes to less than 50 students so they are following the state limitations and can monitor the social distancing.

The college will also be providing disinfecting wipes to students to assist in sanitizing their workspace.

Sanitation staff will be disinfecting before students enter the classrooms and after they leave. They will also be going in multiple times throughout the day to ensure the safety of everyone on campus.

Gulf Coast will continue to follow the CDC guidelines for as long as necessary.

Registration for fall classes is now open and students can either register online or in person by appointment.