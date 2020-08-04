Gulf Coast State College plans for the Fall semester

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College is getting ready to open back up for the fall, but face-to-face will look different.

With the school start date of August 17 for students to return back to campus for their upcoming semester, masks are mandatory for face to face classes.

For this fall semester, classes are being offered in-person, online, or through a hybrid system.

“For example, might be where half the class meets on a certain day, Day A, and then the other half of the class meets on Day B,” said Katie McCurdy the Executive Director of Community Engagement at Gulf Coast State College. “And then the students that are there on Day A are joining the class via a Livestream.”

McCurdy said they want to meet the needs for all and limit interruption to students’ learning.

“These options will go through the first semester, and then based on guidance that we get from the Florida Department of Education and the Florida College System along with the CDC, we will move forward once we get those guidelines,” said McCurdy.

Senior Jennlee Gunn said her professors are choosing how her classes will be held.

“That could be a little aggravating too because if you are supposed to be at home and then 30 minutes later you are supposed to be here,” said Gunn. “It could make you kind of late. So I am interested to see how they are going to make everything happen.”

The college does have procedures in place if someone does test positive for COVID-19.

“If anyone does test positive on our campus, our safety and security officer Damien Smith is the one who gets notified,” said McCurdy.

To protect the student or faculty that might test positive, Smith will notify those who have been exposed.

“The instructor will, obviously, notify the students on how the learning will progress from there,” said McCurdy.

Registration is still open for students coming in the fall semester.

The deadline to pay their tuition is August 7, but if you have not registered yet that deadline is set for August 21.