Gulf Coast State College offers Summer Programs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With the state restrictions on youth programs and activities being recently lifted by Governor Ron DeSantis, GCSC has announced it will be offering summer camps for the youth of Bay, Gulf, and Franklin counties. The programs will be for students ages 6 to 16 years old.

There will be a variety of programs to choose from such as environmental science, engineering, biology, robotics, and technology. To register a student for one of these programs, visit www.gulfcoast.edu/youthprograms.

“The College will continue to take extra precautionary measures to ensure frequently touched surfaces are regularly disinfected,” officials said in a news release. ” Each classroom will have sanitation wipes/spray and each classroom will be thoroughly cleaned each evening.”

Classes will have a limited number of students and lunch will be held in classrooms or outdoors. Sudents are free to wear protective masks, but masks will not be provided by the college.

If there is any notice that the programs cannot occur due to an order from Governor DeSantis, full refunds will be given.