Gulf Coast State College hosts ‘Super Saturday’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The 2019-2020 school year is right around the corner, which means registration is beginning at Gulf Coast State College.

The college hosted ‘Super Saturday’, where students could enroll for classes and seek counseling on courses. Students also had the chance to talk with advisors about financial aid opportunities.

They also held a ‘Commodore Cook-off’ for free food and activities.

Associate director of enrollment services, Merissa Hudson, says having this event on a Saturday gives students an extra opportunity to get ready for the semester.

“Our thought process is we want to open the campus and allow students to come down on a Saturday,” Hudson said. “A day we are not normally open and take care of a lot of things they need to be taken care of.”

There is still time to enroll in classes for the fall, just stop by the enrollment office on the Gulf Coast State College campus.