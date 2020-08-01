Gulf Coast State College hosts “Super Saturday” enrollment event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday, Gulf Coast State College held a “Super Saturday” enrollment event for current and prospective students looking to enroll in courses for the fall 2020 semester.

School officials said the benefits of this event include registration for all courses being in the same building as opposed to all over campus, and holding the event on a Saturday when the campus in normally closed. The ten-dollar enrollment fee for new students was also waived at this event.

Officials said the school tries to hold this event at least once a semester, but COVID-19 had some unexpected effects on it’s normal proceedings.

“This event is a little bit different,” said Merissa Hudson, an enrollment services official. “We are requiring all students to wear a mask, and we did ask everyone to please make an appointment so we were able to adjust our services accordingly.”

Officials said this is not the last day to enroll for fall courses. Enrollment applications for the fall semester will be accepted through the college’s add/drop period, which ends on August 21.