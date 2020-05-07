Gulf Coast State College honors 2020 graduates

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On-site graduation ceremonies at Gulf Coast State College may have been canceled due to COVID-19, but college faculty are finding creative ways to congratulate their 2020 graduates.

It’s unknown right now whether or not gulf coast state college students will have a graduation ceremony. Vice President of Student Affairs Melissa Lavendar said a late summer event could be organized, or a December on-site gathering is a second option they are exploring.

For now, college staff is utilizing social media to honor the students, she said, such as a YouTube video for graduates already posted, and one more film to be published in mid-May. The college has also hired a digital media firm to create GCSC specific filters for the graduates to insert their student photos and share on their individual social media platforms.

College faculty also showed their support online by taking photos and short videos of themselves and their families holding up congratulatory signs for students. These clips were pieced together in a montage style video and posted on Instagram for students to view while social distancing.

Lavendar wants to remind all students of one simple fact.

“Your once a commodore, you’re always commodore, and we’re always here for you no matter what, and we look so forward to seeing what they do to mesmerize the world because they have mesmerized us for years.”

Students and families can view the Instagram appreciation video here.