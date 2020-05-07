LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 at 10:00

Gulf Coast State College honors 2020 graduates

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On-site graduation ceremonies at Gulf Coast State College may have been canceled due to COVID-19, but college faculty are finding creative ways to congratulate their 2020 graduates.

It’s unknown right now whether or not gulf coast state college students will have a graduation ceremony. Vice President of Student Affairs Melissa Lavendar said a late summer event could be organized, or a December on-site gathering is a second option they are exploring.

For now, college staff is utilizing social media to honor the students, she said, such as a YouTube video for graduates already posted, and one more film to be published in mid-May. The college has also hired a digital media firm to create GCSC specific filters for the graduates to insert their student photos and share on their individual social media platforms.

College faculty also showed their support online by taking photos and short videos of themselves and their families holding up congratulatory signs for students. These clips were pieced together in a montage style video and posted on Instagram for students to view while social distancing.

Lavendar wants to remind all students of one simple fact.

“Your once a commodore, you’re always commodore, and we’re always here for you no matter what, and we look so forward to seeing what they do to mesmerize the world because they have mesmerized us for years.”

Students and families can view the Instagram appreciation video here.

Report a coronavirus-related news tip

We’re working to cover how COVID-19 is affecting Floridians like you, beyond what official information is being released.

Have you or someone close to you been monitored, quarantined or tested — and can you share about the process? Are you a medical professional dealing with this who wants to share your experience and needs at this time? Are you a student or worker affected by closures? Are there questions you have about the coronavirus and COVID-19 response that haven’t been answered? We want to hear about your experience.

We cannot provide medical advice. Please speak to your doctor about any symptoms you’re experiencing

We understand this is a sensitive and private issue and we are willing to protect your identity if you request it. Please include a valid email and/or phone number so we can follow up.

Please fill out the form below or email news@wmbb.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Meat and beef shortage impacts local businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meat and beef shortage impacts local businesses"

Gulf Coast State College 2020 Graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gulf Coast State College 2020 Graduation"

BDS discusses tentative start date for 2020-2021 school year

Thumbnail for the video titled "BDS discusses tentative start date for 2020-2021 school year"

United Way gives $275,000 to different local organizations

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Way gives $275,000 to different local organizations"

Two Bay County food drives serve hundreds of families

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two Bay County food drives serve hundreds of families"
More Local News