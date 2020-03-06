Gulf Coast State College holds annual Foundation Dinner

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College hosting its annual Foundation Dinner Thursday evening.

The event held at Edgewater Beach Resort showcasing the talents of students while raising money to support the GCSC Student and Employee Hurricane Michael Relief Fund.

There was also a tribute during the program for former News Herald publisher Karen Hanes who recently passed away.

College President Dr. John Holdnak announced Gulf Coast is being considered for the prestigious ‘Aspen Award,’ which he says after everything they went through with the storm is a huge achievement.