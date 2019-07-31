Gulf Coast State College highlights their Gulf-Franklin campus

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College officials are trying to raise the profile of the Gulf-Franklin center.

College officials staged an open house at the Port Saint Joe campus this evening, inviting the public to see what the campus has to offer.

Dozens of people were there to learn about some of the programs available. One of the more high profile programs is the school of nursing.

Students got the opportunity to use some of the most sophisticated equipment available to learn how to treat people in a hospital setting.

The campus’ new director, Al McCambry says he is excited about the possibilities.

“We have a lot to offer at this campus, we have a lot to offer for this region. The Gulf-Franklin campus at Gulf Coast State College is part of this area and we are here to stay and we’re here for you.”

To learn more about the nursing program and other areas of study available at the Gulf Franklin campus, visit their website at https://www.gulfcoast.edu/campus-locations/gulf-franklin/.