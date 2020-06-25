Gulf Coast State College Foundation receives donation

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — There are some intelligent and ambitious people in the community who never get the opportunity to excel in college.

Ralph Roberson, Gulf Coast State College District Board of Trustee, is very familiar with this as his parents were unable to attend college themselves. He said his parents made sacrifices for him to go to college.

“After military service, my father established his own business, worked hard to be successful, and made sure that each of his children could attend college,” Roberson said.

The Walter and Clair Roberson Scholarship was established to honor his parents’ legacy. Roberson presented the funds to Gulf Coast State College Foundation in the form of a $20,000 check earlier today.

The scholarship will provide students from Gulf and Franklin counties with an opportunity to pursue a degree in nursing.

Emily Anderson, a local student currently studying at Gulf Coast State College, said she intends to apply for the nursing program.

“I think it would be an incredible opportunity for anybody trying to reach their goals here, definitely at Gulf Coast and the panhandle, especially after everything we have been through,” Anderson said. “I think it gives a lot of opportunities to people who need it.” 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Social Distance vs. Social Justice: The balancing act defining a generation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Distance vs. Social Justice: The balancing act defining a generation"

Meet the Candidate: Jarod Leighton (R)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meet the Candidate: Jarod Leighton (R)"

Woman seen coughing on baby is school employee

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman seen coughing on baby is school employee"

Gerrity's Supermarket Cougher in Court

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gerrity's Supermarket Cougher in Court"

Cirko in Court

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cirko in Court"
More Local News