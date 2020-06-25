Gulf Coast State College Foundation receives donation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — There are some intelligent and ambitious people in the community who never get the opportunity to excel in college.

Ralph Roberson, Gulf Coast State College District Board of Trustee, is very familiar with this as his parents were unable to attend college themselves. He said his parents made sacrifices for him to go to college.

“After military service, my father established his own business, worked hard to be successful, and made sure that each of his children could attend college,” Roberson said.

The Walter and Clair Roberson Scholarship was established to honor his parents’ legacy. Roberson presented the funds to Gulf Coast State College Foundation in the form of a $20,000 check earlier today.

The scholarship will provide students from Gulf and Franklin counties with an opportunity to pursue a degree in nursing.

Emily Anderson, a local student currently studying at Gulf Coast State College, said she intends to apply for the nursing program.

“I think it would be an incredible opportunity for anybody trying to reach their goals here, definitely at Gulf Coast and the panhandle, especially after everything we have been through,” Anderson said. “I think it gives a lot of opportunities to people who need it.”