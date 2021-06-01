Gulf Coast State College drops mask requirement

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Fully vaccinated students and staff can get rid of their masks at the Gulf Coast State College.

The President announced the change goes into effect today.

Masks and social distancing will still be a requirement on campus for those who are unvaccinated.

At this time Holdnak says they will not require proof of vaccination, unless someone who has been vaccinated develops COVID-19.

Campus staff still wants staff and students to report exposure to the Campus Safety Office and asks that you stay home if you develop COVID-19 symptoms.

