Gulf Coast State College creates over 1000 face mask kits

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Gulf Coast State College’s Business and Technology department has re-purposed a high-speed carbon fiber cutter to make over a 1000 face masks for the community.

The machine typically is used to teach students at the college but is now cutting face masks out from fabric donated by a local fabric store, Parthenon. These masks, materials used to sew them together, and proper folding instructions are placed in kits.

As the kits are made and completed at GCSC they are then packaged and delivered to JOANN Fabrics in Panama City to be disbursed to the public. There are 21 masks in each kit, so a person can make them all to keep or share with friends and family.

To date over 1100 masks have been produced according to team members at the center. Tom hoots, a volunteer with the technology department, says the masks will help the community slow the spread of the virus.

“The only people..the only people..that can stop the COVID-19 right now are the citizens. There is no vaccine for it yet, they are working on some treatment protocols for it. Right now stopping it is in our hands, and we have to stop spreading it from person to person.”

Representatives with the college say they will continue to make masks and deliver them to JOANN Fabrics as they finish the production of them.