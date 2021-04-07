Gulf Coast State College announces Gulf Coast Guarantee

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College has a new scholarship program that will allow most local students to get a higher education.

The Gulf Coast Guarantee will provide new students with $1,400 a year starting this fall. The scholarship is provided by the Gulf Coast State College’s Foundation. Students in Bay, Gulf and Franklin counties are eligible for the scholarship.

During a kick-off event on Wednesday school leaders said 95% of students that attend school locally actually stay in the community they were educated in and eventually join the workforce there.

They added that the scholarship also provides an incentive for students to stay in high school and graduate.

They also said the program will increase enrollment 30% within the next five years.