Gulf Coast State College announces Gulf Coast Guarantee

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Gulf Coast Guarantee

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College has a new scholarship program that will allow most local students to get a higher education.

The Gulf Coast Guarantee will provide new students with $1,400 a year starting this fall. The scholarship is provided by the Gulf Coast State College’s Foundation. Students in Bay, Gulf and Franklin counties are eligible for the scholarship.

During a kick-off event on Wednesday school leaders said 95% of students that attend school locally actually stay in the community they were educated in and eventually join the workforce there.

They added that the scholarship also provides an incentive for students to stay in high school and graduate.

They also said the program will increase enrollment 30% within the next five years.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

World Health Day

World Health Day 2

Turkey breaks into Erie County woman's home leaving damage in its path

Two arrests made in fatal hit-and-run that killed a 14-year-old girl in Calhoun County

Fire breaks out at Lynn Haven home Tuesday night

Lease signed between Panama City and Bay County to move forward with St. Andrews School transition

More Local News

Don't Miss