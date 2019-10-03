Gulf Coast School for Autism students meet Bubba the alligator

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many young children are usually afraid of alligators, but that was not the case on Wednesday at one local school.

Students at Gulf Coast School for Autism had the chance to get up close and personal with Bubba the alligator.

This is part of the school’s science enrichment program that gives the students an opportunity to apply what they learned in the classroom.

They had the chance to ask questions and pet Bubba, the 23-year-old, 190-pound alligator that makes an appearance at the school each year.

