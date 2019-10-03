Gulf Coast School for Autism students meet Bubba the alligator

News
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many young children are usually afraid of alligators, but that was not the case on Wednesday at one local school. 

Students at Gulf Coast School for Autism had the chance to get up close and personal with Bubba the alligator. 

This is part of the school’s science enrichment program that gives the students an opportunity to apply what they learned in the classroom. 

They had the chance to ask questions and pet Bubba, the 23-year-old, 190-pound alligator that makes an appearance at the school each year. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Two WIC clinics reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two WIC clinics reopen"

Mexico Beach FEMA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mexico Beach FEMA"

Teacher shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher shortage"

Rebuild 850

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rebuild 850"

MEXICO BEACH 1 YEAR SPECIAL

Thumbnail for the video titled "MEXICO BEACH 1 YEAR SPECIAL"

CMA Fest Day 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "CMA Fest Day 3"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.