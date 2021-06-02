Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center to build $11m free-standing ER

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–Soon those living in Panama City Beach will have access to a brand-new state of the art emergency room. Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center announced their plans to build a free standing emergency room on Highway 98.

The 11,000 square foot E.R. will be built at the intersection of Moylan Road and Highway 98.

“This is something that we have been looking at for several years so we’re excited to finally bring it to fruition,” said Holly Dean, Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center’s Chief Operating Officer.

Dean says they’re wrapping up the design phase of the $11 million project.

“Then we’ll go to permitting to officially begin the build process. We’re anticipating towards the end of this year, breaking ground,” Dean said.

The medical center is planning for a 9-month build. Dean says the E.R. should be finished in 2022 and that it will serve as a one stop shop for patients in need.

“It will have a total of 11 exam rooms which will include laboratory services, X-ray, CT capabilities,” Dean said.

The fully staffed hospital will also create jobs from construction to completion.

“We’re expecting this to lead to an incremental 30 jobs in the healthcare industry in this community,” Dean said.

Gulf Coast says having an E.R. on the east end of the beach will make all the difference when seconds matter most.