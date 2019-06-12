Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center opening new facility on Highway 231
Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center is opening a new freestanding emergency room on Highway 231.
The news came during Wednesday morning's Bay County Economic Development Meeting. The new facility is expected to bring new jobs to the area and to bring medical services to an underserved section of Bay County and the surrounding counties.
Construction is set to begin in August.
