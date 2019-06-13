Gulf Coast Regional Medical center announces plans for new free-standing ER

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Huge news in the medical world Wednesday morning as Gulf Coast regional medical center announced their plans to build a free-standing emergency room and expand medical care throughout Bay County.



The emergency room will provide a more convenient location for medical care in North Bay County as well as bring jobs to the area. The land has already been cleared for the building that will be located near the intersection of Highway 231 and Transmitter road just North of the Winn-Dixie.



The project has been in the works for months and now it's official. The CEO of Gulf Coast Regional medical center announced the plans at Wednesday morning's EDA meeting.



"We're talking about an $11 1/2 million investment, 12,000 square foot building, it should create about 30 new jobs and it's really all about making emergency care more convenient to the patients," said Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center CEO, Brad Griffin.



Highway 231 is prone to bad car accidents and this new location could help save lives.



"From a logistics standpoint, it's going to be so important to have a medical service right there on a major highway, and we'll be able to get people who are involved in accidents, medical care much more quickly by having an emergency room there," said Bay Co. Economic Development Alliance President, Becca Hardin.

The facility will be a fully equipped emergency room and will provide 10-12 beds as well as CT, X-RAY and other services.

"It'll be staffed with emergency room trained physicians, 24/7 and all the nursing and technical support that goes along with that so all those car accidents will be able to come here, and we'll be able to take care of it," said Griffin.

Griffin said the entire project should take about a year. They plan to break ground in August and have the project complete by August 2020.

