Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center announces plans for $62 million expansion

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center announced big plans to expand the main hospital on Monday.

The expansion includes 52 new patient rooms; three new floors built across both the north and south towers of the hospital.

The total cost of the project is $62 million. In the last ten years, more than $200 million has been invested in Gulf Coast Regional.

“The project has been part of our master plan of expansion for some time,” said Brad Griffin, CEO of GCRMC. “The number of patients that are coming to us are far exceeding our expectations so it’s time to grow and expand.”

Those high intake numbers prompted the groundbreaking of Gulf Coast Regional’s freestanding ER on November 7th, as well as this latest expansion.

“We’re trying to meet the needs of the community,” said Holly Dean, GCRMC’s Chief Operating Officer. “We have continued to grow, there is a need here and we’re trying to make sure we can best fulfill that need.”

The new additions will include a medical/surgery unit, inpatient rehabilitation services as well as more adult ICU beds.

Hospital officials expect that 100 full-time jobs will be created with the expansion.

“It’ll give us the ability to recruit new physicians and new talent to the area,” said Griffin.

Panama City Mayor, Greg Brudnicki, said on Monday that the hospital’s growth is beneficial to the community as a whole.

“We have to have a solid health care system with a community to attract business,” he said. “It was amazing to me, right after the storm, we had meetings here with Brad, all the things that the hospital did so quickly to get online.”

“Construction means growth,” said Griffin. “Construction means job creation, which is important for the community we serve.”

That construction on the new expansion project is set to begin at the end of next year and be complete within 18 months.