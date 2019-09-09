Gulf Coast Regional advises preparing for flu season early

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Normally the flu gets people sick in October, but the medical community say now is the best time to start healthy prevention habits.

Doctors tell us the best way to prevent the flu is keeping your hands as clean as possible by washing them frequently with soap and water, and also getting the flu shot.

While the flu shot may not prevent you from getting the flu completely, it will significantly help with symptoms and duration of the infection.

Gulf Coast Regional Emergency Medical Director says they are concerned this years bout with the flu may be worse than in the past, all thanks to Hurricane Michael.

“In light of what we had with Hurricane Michael, the entire community has had a decreased ability for medical access, medical care and our systems are not as clean and as in place as they once were,” Dr. Terrence Kolb said. “So I do worry about what this flu season is going to look like.”

Dr. Kolb said the flu can be very severe with many patients ending up in the hospital, and the best way to keep you and your family healthy this flu season is to start prevention early.