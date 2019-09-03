Gulf Coast Jam sees record crowds, raises money for Hurricane Michael recovery

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — After three days of ‘Country on the Coast,’ it’s now clean-up on the coast at Frank Brown Park; as Gulf Coast Jam wraps up another festival.

“It’s a hot busy day at Frank Brown park today, that’s for sure,” said Mark Sheldon, Chief Operating Officer at Gulf Coast Jam. “There’s a huge crew out here as you can see working tirelessly, so our job is to clean up and start the breakdown process so we can be out of here in two to three days.”

Despite some challenges, like Jason Aldean’s cancelled performance, Sheldon says it was a “phenomenal weekend,” and a record-breaking year for the concert.

“We had a great event,” he said. “Record crowds every night, we had over twenty thousand people out here last night, we did each night.

This year, more tickets sold means more relief for Hurricane Michael victims.

“We’re doing ten dollars per paid ticket back,” said Sheldon. “So that’s a really cool thing. It’s really nice to be able to help give back to the community where we live.”

The festival also brought heavy tourism to the area, from other states and other countries.

“It’s great to see people come stay back in town,” said Sheldon. “The airport’s been busy, the restaurants have been busy, the hotels are busy.”

He said they’re expecting the same, if not bigger turnout at next year’s event.

“Planning for next year is way underway already, so it’ll be exciting and we’ve already got a few little changes that we think will be pretty exciting for next year as well,” said Sheldon. “I think you’ll see a real big turnout.”