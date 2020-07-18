Gulf Coast Jam postponed to next year due to pandemic

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Friday, organizers of Gulf Coast Jam, which was originally set to take place Labor Day Weekend, said it will now be postponed to March 26-28, 2021.

According to the organizers, the lineup will remain exactly the same. The decision comes after COVID-19 cases continue to rise both locally and nationally.

After having to cancel SandJam in April, due to the virus, Executive Director Rendy Lovelady, tried to hang on to hope that live music would be back later this year.

“It’s been a hard year. You take a year out of your life and move it because of this strange virus. It’s definitely emotional,” said Lovelady.

Ultimately, he felt postponing the event would be in the best interest of the public health.

“The last thing I want do is bring in something into the community. Fans come from 50 states and 14 countries, so its the right thing to do,” he said.

The headliners themselves even supported the decision.

“With all of the challenges going on right now to keep you guys safe it just felt like the right move was to postpone it a little bit,” said country music star Luke Bryan.

If you purchased tickets for this year, they will be honored for next year’s date. Refunds are also available if you can not make it for the new date.

Ashley Ingram said she was looking to attend the event and while she was upset by the decision, she felt it would best to keep everyone attending healthy.

“I feel like it’s the safest thing to do. The numbers in Panama City and Bay county have spiked, so I think it was a good decision to postpone it,” said Ingram.

Fans also will have the opportunity to attend Gulf Coast Jam twice in 2021, as they can either attend the postponed date in March or the traditional date Labor Day Weekend.