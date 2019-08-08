Gulf Coast Jam officials announce new plan to combat muddy grounds

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — In order to keep the party clean all weekend long, officials with Gulf Coast Jam are bringing a new piece of equipment to Frank Brown Park.

After tons of rain and mud last year, the team is bringing in ‘Dura Deck.’

Executive Producer, Rendy Lovelady says the mats are best described as plastic plywood, with grooves in them that create a waterproof effect.

Lovelady says they will have 600 pieces throughout the park to combat any places that might cause a little havoc.

He says the mats were not cheap but worth it.

“When it comes down to that, I mean we’re used to it. The people come in their mud boots and have a good time but the best thing to do is try to plan around it and it just gives us a safe place to make sure we don’t have that problem,” Lovelady said.

Tickets for the event are still on sale. Lovelady says VIP tickets will go on sale this Friday (8/9) at 8:00 a.m.

