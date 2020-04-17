Gulf Coast Jam offering a discount ticket for first responders, health care workers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gulf Coast Jam Day 3_1441595664070.jpg

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Health care workers are on the front lines of a new war and as the coronavirus pandemic continues many are looking for ways to honor these essential workers.

The organizers of the annual Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam say they hope this will be a bright spot in these dark times.

“It’s our way of giving back and saying thank you for what you for everything you have done,” said Rendy Lovelady, the executive producer of Gulf Coast Jam. “I mean you have healthcare workers that have lost their lives while they are waiting on other people. It’s just our way of thanking the whole country.”

The annual music festival is scheduled for Labor Day weekend. Lovelady said he plans to announce the headliners in early May. He added that by September he expects the country will once again be having large events.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

Anthony Peebles joins News 13 This Morning via video chat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Anthony Peebles joins News 13 This Morning via video chat"

Will Thompson Band joins News 13 This Morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Thompson Band joins News 13 This Morning"

Bears at the bedside: St. Mary's ICU nurse finds unique way to connect COVID patients to family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bears at the bedside: St. Mary's ICU nurse finds unique way to connect COVID patients to family"

Mexico Beach residents react to beach being partially open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mexico Beach residents react to beach being partially open"

Ascension Sacred Heart opening new drive-thru testing sites in Lynn Haven and Destin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ascension Sacred Heart opening new drive-thru testing sites in Lynn Haven and Destin"
More Local News