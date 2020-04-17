Gulf Coast Jam offering a discount ticket for first responders, health care workers

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Health care workers are on the front lines of a new war and as the coronavirus pandemic continues many are looking for ways to honor these essential workers.

The organizers of the annual Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam say they hope this will be a bright spot in these dark times.

“It’s our way of giving back and saying thank you for what you for everything you have done,” said Rendy Lovelady, the executive producer of Gulf Coast Jam. “I mean you have healthcare workers that have lost their lives while they are waiting on other people. It’s just our way of thanking the whole country.”

The annual music festival is scheduled for Labor Day weekend. Lovelady said he plans to announce the headliners in early May. He added that by September he expects the country will once again be having large events.