Gulf Coast Jam announces more artists for 2022 festival

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Despite setbacks Gulf Coast Jam organizers are hoping that live music will return in 2022.

Rendy Lovelady, the Executive Producer of both Gulf Coast Jam and Sandjam, was forced to cancel both festivals for this year after local hospitals became overwhelmed with unvaccinated coronavirus patients.

However, he has since announced that the 10th-anniversary show will take place in June of next year and that headliner Chris Stapleton has bowed out and will be replaced by Florida Georgia Line.

On Friday Lovelady announced three more acts were joining the show, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, & Maddie and Tae are now on the 2022 lineup.

Davis is responsible for the number 1 hits “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot,” “Take It From Me,” and “Singles You Up.” Tenpenny’s 2018 album Telling All My Secrets debuted at No. 5 on Billboard‘s Top Country Albums chart, and No. 53 on the Billboard 200. And Maddie and Tae are best known for their massive hit, “Die from a broken heart.”