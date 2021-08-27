Gulf Coast Jam announces more artists for 2022 festival

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gulf Coast Jam Day 3_1441595664070.jpg

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Despite setbacks Gulf Coast Jam organizers are hoping that live music will return in 2022.

Rendy Lovelady, the Executive Producer of both Gulf Coast Jam and Sandjam, was forced to cancel both festivals for this year after local hospitals became overwhelmed with unvaccinated coronavirus patients.

However, he has since announced that the 10th-anniversary show will take place in June of next year and that headliner Chris Stapleton has bowed out and will be replaced by Florida Georgia Line.

On Friday Lovelady announced three more acts were joining the show, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, & Maddie and Tae are now on the 2022 lineup.

Davis is responsible for the number 1 hits “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot,” “Take It From Me,” and “Singles You Up.” Tenpenny’s 2018 album Telling All My Secrets debuted at No. 5 on Billboard‘s Top Country Albums chart, and No. 53 on the Billboard 200. And Maddie and Tae are best known for their massive hit, “Die from a broken heart.”  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

More business owners oppose plan to add medians to Front Beach Road

Ida becomes hurricane, expected to reach ‘dangerous major hurricane’ strength with US Gulf Coast in path

Ida set to be a major hurricane at landfall

Last annual PCB Stair Climb event to be held Saturday

Tampa police arrest van driver after high-speed chase

Van driver drives over Sunshine Skyway Bridge during chase

More Local News

Don't Miss