Gulf Coast Jam 2020 headliners announced

News
Posted: / Updated:

The headliners for Gulf Coast Jam 2020 have officially been announced.

On Tuesday, the festival’s executive producer, Rendy Lovelady and Mark Sheldon took to Facebook Live on the Gulf Coast Jam page to announce the artists who will headline each night of the festival.

This year, the festival runs from Friday, Sept. 4-6.

The headliner Friday night is Lynyrd Skynyrd, Saturday night is Brad Paisley and Sunday is Luke Bryan.

The full line-up will be announced on a later date.

To get tickets now head to the Gulf Coast Jam website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Superintendent Jim Norton talks Teacher Appreciation Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Superintendent Jim Norton talks Teacher Appreciation Week"

Superintendent Bill Husfelt talks Teacher Appreciation Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Superintendent Bill Husfelt talks Teacher Appreciation Week"

Lack of water poses problem for firefighters battling fire in Panama City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lack of water poses problem for firefighters battling fire in Panama City"

Lack of water poses problem for firefighters battling house fire in Bay County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lack of water poses problem for firefighters battling house fire in Bay County"

Some people question open tattoo parlors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some people question open tattoo parlors"

Local Restaurants Reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Restaurants Reopen"
More Local News