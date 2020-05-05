Gulf Coast Jam 2020 headliners announced

The headliners for Gulf Coast Jam 2020 have officially been announced.

On Tuesday, the festival’s executive producer, Rendy Lovelady and Mark Sheldon took to Facebook Live on the Gulf Coast Jam page to announce the artists who will headline each night of the festival.

This year, the festival runs from Friday, Sept. 4-6.

The headliner Friday night is Lynyrd Skynyrd, Saturday night is Brad Paisley and Sunday is Luke Bryan.

The full line-up will be announced on a later date.

To get tickets now head to the Gulf Coast Jam website.