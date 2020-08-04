Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center to build Jackson County facility

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center was awarded $400,000 in grant money to put towards building its Jackson County facility, according to an announcement on Facebook.

The facility on Lafayette Street, which was originally purchased in 2015, will be demolished, rebuilt and used to serve victims of child abuse and neglect in and around Jackson Couny. It will be designed by Paul Donofro and Associates.

The total project expenses are estimated at a little more than $1 million. There is an ongoing capital campaign to raise money to cover the facility’s full expense.

To support these efforts, contact GCCAC director, Lori Allen, at lori.allen@gulfcoastcac.org.